CPI(M) leader among 2 arrested after TMC alleges conspiracy to attack protesting docs

Kolkata, Sept 14 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Kalatan Dasgupta was among two persons who were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to attack the protesting junior doctors, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made after an audio clip of a phone call was released by TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the protesting junior doctors outside the Swashtya Bhawan in Salt Lake to defame the Mamata Banerjee government in the state.

Police lodged a suo motu case in connection with the audio clip that was released on Friday.

The other person arrested in the case was identified as Sanjiv Das, police said.

Das was arrested from Haltu in south Kolkata on Friday night, while Dasgupta was held from the protest site outside Swashtya Bhawan in Sector 5, they said.

The medics have been camping outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Health Department, since Tuesday with a host of demands, including better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar MCH last month. PTI SCH SOM