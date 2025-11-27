CPI(M) leader booked for death threat to independent candidate in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 27 (PTI) A case has been registered against a CPI(M) local secretary for allegedly threatening to kill an independent candidate contesting in the upcoming local body elections in Agali here, police said on Thursday.
The case was registered on Wednesday against Jamsheer, CPI(M) Agali local secretary, following a complaint from V R Ramakrishnan of Oodappetty, who is contesting as an independent from a ward in the panchayat.
Ramakrishnan, a CPI(M) worker for more than 40 years, decided to contest independently, alleging corruption and mismanagement by local party leaders.
He recently made public an audio recording of a purported phone conversation with Jamsheer after his nomination was accepted by the Returning Officer.
In the audio, a person claiming to be Jamsheer is heard warning Ramakrishnan to withdraw his nomination and not contest.
When Ramakrishnan asked what would happen if he continued, the caller allegedly replied that they "would be forced to kill" him.
The threat was reportedly repeated when he questioned again.
Following the complaint to the State Police Chief, the matter was forwarded to Agali Police Station for registration of a case and investigation.
Police said a case has been registered under Sections 296(b) (uttering obscene words) and 351(3) (threatening to cause death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The accused will be summoned soon for interrogation, police added.
After the incident, CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu said that such behaviour should not come from any party leader.