Kerala health minister Veena George assaulted by suicide attackers: CPI(M)

Kannur (Kerala) (PTI): CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan on Thursday claimed that a “suicide attacker” had attempted to murder Health Minister Veena George, who allegedly suffered injuries during a KSU protest at the Kannur railway station.

Jayarajan showed reporters a video on his mobile phone in support of his claim.

He also alleged that a wreath had earlier been placed at the minister’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram to symbolise that she was “dead”.

Jayarajan said the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, and the Congress had stated they did not approve of placing a wreath.

“If action had been taken against these criminals, the murder attempt against the minister would not have happened now. The Leader of Opposition is justifying the act by claiming that KSU activists did not come within range of the minister. However, the visuals I have show a black cloth near the right side of the minister’s neck,” he said.

He further claimed that the visuals revealed that one of the alleged “suicide attackers”, wearing a white shirt, had reached close to the minister.

Jayarajan alleged that the minister was physically assaulted.

“It was by one person in the criminal group. As they were removed from the place, they could not kill the minister. The attack took place with the motive to kill her,” he said.

He termed the attack by KSU activists as "highly condemnable".

“We are not against protests conducted in a democratic manner. We were beaten up by the police when we participated in protest marches holding black flags, but no minister was attacked,” he added.

KSU activists carried out a protest against George over recent incidents of alleged medical negligence at government hospitals across Kerala at the Kannur railway station on Wednesday.

After the incident, George complained of neck pain and was shifted to the hospital.

Police arrested five KSU activists, the student wing of the Congress, following the incident.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that corporate companies are now taking over private hospitals in Kerala.

He claimed that a major lobby in the state was attempting to defame government hospitals, which, according to him, are gaining international attention due to significant developments in the health sector.

He further alleged that those who had placed a wreath at George’s residence were also involved in the attack on her at the railway station.

“It was a purposeful attempt to attack her. When the truth has come out, UDF leaders are trying to save themselves by spreading lies,” Govindan said.

He also alleged that the rally being led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan across the state was a platform to “narrate lies”.

He said the CPI(M) was not opposed to protests.

“But till now in the history of the state, no woman minister has been manhandled and an attempt to murder made,” he said.

Asked about the alleged police failure, he said it was a planned attempt and that whenever such incidents occur, the police cannot be blamed.

The Congress and the UDF have denied any attack on the minister.