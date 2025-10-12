CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan’s autobiography to be released on Nov 3

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister E P Jayarajan’s autobiography will be released here on November 3.

The book, titled "Ithannente Jeevitham" (This is My Life), is being published by Mathrubhumi Books.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the book at a function in Kannur, which will also be attended by other party leaders and public representatives, Jayarajan told PTI.

"My entire life experience is shared in the book," Jayarajan said.

Last year, another publisher had announced the release of Jayarajan’s autobiography, and purported excerpts from it — including critical remarks about the LDF government and the CPI(M) — were circulated in the media.

Jayarajan, however, dismissed those claims at the time, saying he had not written anything of that sort and was still working on the book.

He later lodged a complaint against the publisher, after which the police registered a case in the matter. PTI TBA TBA KH