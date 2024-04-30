CPI(M) leader Jayarajan initiates legal action against BJP, Cong leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 30 (PTI) LDF convener and CPI(M) central committee member EP Jayarajan sent a legal notice on Tuesday against BJP leader Sobha Surendran, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, and a middleman, alleging that they have carried out false propaganda after hatching a conspiracy to insult him and his party.

Advertisment

According to a statement by the CPI(M), Jayarajan, in his notice, refuted Sobha Surendran's assertion that he expressed interest in joining the BJP and was accompanied by a middleman, labelling it as 'blatant falsehood'.

As per the notice, if the allegations are not retracted and an apology is not sought through the media, civil and criminal actions will be initiated, and a Rs 2 crore compensation will be sought from them.

The move came a day after the CPI(M) state secretariat authorised Jayarajan to initiate legal action in connection with the allegations over his controversial meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Advertisment

In its statement today, the CPI(M) alleged that Sobha Surendran, Sudhakaran, and middleman T G Nandakumar have been spreading slander against Jayarajan in interviews and responses given in various newspapers and news channels.

By alleging things that are not related to the facts, not only Jayarajan but also the party and the leaders have been insulted, it said.

The CPI(M) described Jayarajan as a leader with 60 years of experience in the party.

Advertisment

"His party loyalty and commitment to ideology are unquestionable. In April 1995, two BJP men tried to kill Jayarajan on a train," it claimed.

"Against such a leader, such abusive allegations were made during the election itself for political purposes. Earlier, even during the by-elections, such secret moves have taken place," the party alleged.

The CPI(M) also stated that the political intention of disclosing the incident, which took place a year ago just before the Lok Sabha elections, is also clear. PTI TGB TGB ROH