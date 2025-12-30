CPI(M) leader K K Narayanan dies at 77

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 30 (PTI) CPI(M) leader K K Narayanan, a former MLA, died on Tuesday, party sources said here. He was 77.

Narayanan collapsed while interacting with students at an NSS camp at a school near Peralassery.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him, party sources said.

A senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Narayanan served as Kannur District Panchayat president from 2005 to 2010.

He later entered the state legislature, winning the Dharmadam Assembly seat in 2011.

He also played a key role in the cooperative sector, serving as president of the Kannur District Cooperative Bank and the AKG Memorial Cooperative Hospital.