CPI(M) leader murdered in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (PTI) A CPI(M) leader was allegedly murdered near his house in Khammam district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Patarlapadu village when Samineni Rama Rao (70) was stabbed with knives by unidentified persons and he died on the spot even as the accused fled.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka expressed shock and grief over the killing of Rao, an official release said.

Vikramarka conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. He directed the police to arrest the accused immediately.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered.

Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, who visited the village, said police were probing the case from all angles.

Police, based on preliminary investigation, said one person is suspected to be involved in the killing.

