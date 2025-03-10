CPI(M) leader Padmakumar expresses dissent over state committee exclusion

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Mar 10 (PTI) "Deceit, betrayal, insult -- 52 years of dues. Lal Salaam," was how senior CPI(M) leader A Padmakumar summed up his feelings in a Facebook post after being denied elevation to the CPI(M) state committee at the party's state conference, which concluded in Kollam on Sunday.

As the post became controversial, Padmakumar, a Pathanamthitta district secretariat member, withdrew it.

However, while speaking to reporters on Monday, he continued to express his dissatisfaction.

Padmakumar, an influential CPI(M) leader in Pathanamthitta district, said that despite having 52 years of experience, he was overlooked in favour of state Health Minister Veena George, who has only nine years of experience in the party.

"Her nine years are apparently greater than my 52 years. She is more capable than me--that must be the reason for the decision. There is nothing else behind my exclusion," he said.

Padmakumar is a former MLA and ex-president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

He stated that past struggles and organisational contributions should have been considered when selecting members for the state committee.

As Padmakumar's protest gained media attention, casting a shadow over the CPI(M) state conference, local leaders from the BJP and the Congress attempted to persuade him to join their parties.

However, Padmakumar rejected their offers, stating, "I have no intention of leaving the CPI(M)." He clarified that he was merely expressing his mental distress regarding organisational matters within the party.

Padmakumar said that from Pathanamthitta district, senior leaders K P Udayabhanu and Raju Abraham had been included in the state committee, and he had no objections to that.

"However, Veena George is someone who has never been active in the organisational sphere. We were the ones who identified and brought her in as a candidate. Such a person has become an MLA twice and was quickly elevated to ministerial status. She is a capable woman.

"But when someone like her is placed in a top position in the CPI(M) purely based on parliamentary performance, naturally, many will have differing opinions. Someone had to speak up about it, and I did," Padmakumar said.

His public remarks have not been well received within the CPI(M). CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham stated that the party would examine his comments.

The 24th CPI(M) state conference, which concluded on Sunday evening, elected M V Govindan as the party's state secretary and an 89-member state committee, featuring 17 new faces. PTI TGB TGB ROH