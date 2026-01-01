CPI(M) leader questions land acquisition for New Town’s Durga Angan project

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Goutam Deb on Thursday said the West Bengal government should clarify whether proper procedures were followed in acquiring land for the Durga Angan project in New Town.

The former housing affairs minister in the Left Front government said any religious institution or school wishing to carry out construction in Rajarhat New Town on Kolkata’s northern outskirts must apply to the proper authority.

"Mamata Banerjee cannot do what she feels like because she is the chief minister; rules have to be followed," he said.

Deb also asked whether the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) had set the land price following standard procedures.

"The government has to inform the people when and where such discussions were held and what transpired at those meetings," he added.

Banerjee had on December 29 laid the foundation stone of 'Durga Angan', a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, saying the project was being developed to honour UNESCO's recognition of the festival as a cultural heritage.

The Rs 261.99-crore project will come up near Eco Park at New Town on a 17.28-acre plot.

The site will be capable of accommodating up to one lakh devotees daily, while the central courtyard will have seating for 1,000 devotees at a time, she said.