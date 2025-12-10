CPI(M) leader seeks probe into 'selective demolition' of journalist's house in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami on Wednesday demanded a probe into the "selective demolition" of the house of a social media journalist here last month, saying the action raises serious questions about adherence to the Supreme Court's directives on eviction and anti-encroachment drives.

Tarigami visited the Jammu residence of journalist Arfaz Daing, whose house was recently demolished by authorities, and expressed solidarity with the family.

He said that such unilateral actions, without due process, create an atmosphere of fear and undermine the rule of law.

Daing's house was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive on November 27 by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) in the Transport Nagar area, with the displaced family claiming they had been living in the razed house for the past four decades and were not served any prior notice.

"Almost a fortnight has passed since the selective demolition of the house was carried out by the JDA, but there was no statement from the department till date…we are not living under jungle rule," the CPI(M) leader told PTI.

He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to order an inquiry into the demolition, asserting that accountability must be established to prevent the misuse of authority.

"The selective nature of this demolition raises disturbing questions about compliance with the Supreme Court's directives. There must be transparency and fairness in all government actions," he said.

He also expressed concern over the lack of any rehabilitation policy for the affected family.

"I was told that they could not salvage anything from the house as the action of the authorities was sudden, providing them no time to shift their belongings. This is inhumane and cannot be tolerated," he said, demanding proper rehabilitation of the affected family.