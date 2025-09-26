CPI(M) leader Shine thanks police, govt for arrest of YouTuber Shajahan

Kochi, Sep 26 (PTI) CPI(M) leader K J Shine here on Friday thanked the police and the state government for the arrest of YouTuber K M Shajahan in connection with the cyberattack against her and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan.

Speaking to reporters, Shine said life brings many lessons and that some people deliberately attempt to block one’s path. “Using the provisions available in a democratic country, that block has now been cleared,” she said.

She compared those engaged in cyberattacks against her to “people littering waste,”.

According to her, she considered it her responsibility to identify individuals who secretly dump it.

“A result for that attempt has now been achieved. I salute the Kerala police. I have strong faith in the Kerala government,” Shine said.

Asked about Shajahan’s response after his arrest that he would make fresh revelations, she said she did not know what was on his mind.

Shine also cited Ernest Hemingway’s famous novel ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ to describe the struggle to achieve success.

Shajahan was taken into custody from his residence in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday night and later brought to the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station.

Shajahan, a former private secretary to the late Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, is the second accused in a case registered for uploading defamatory videos against Shine and Unnikrishnan on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham.

Police officials confirmed that his arrest had been formally recorded and that further procedures were underway.

Shajahan was first interrogated on Wednesday. However, despite a case being registered against him, he allegedly continued to post defamatory content.

Shine subsequently lodged a fresh complaint, based on which the police took him into custody. PTI TBA TBA ROH