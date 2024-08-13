CPI(M) leader Tarigami calls for regularisation of NHM employees

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday called for regularisation of National Health Mission employees in Jammu and Kashmir along with a proper transfer policy for them.

There is a need for a proper transfer policy for the employees, including doctors and para-medical staff working under the National Health Mission (NHM) in Jammu and Kashmir, Tarigami said in a statement.

He said these employees have been working for the last 16 years in J&K under the NHM on contract basis.

"It is unfortunate that these employees have given prime of their youth to the mission but have been left vulnerable and insecure. The lack of job security, meagre salary and lack of social security haunt them day in and day out," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said the government should enhance wages on an equal-work-equal-pay principle. Despite repeated assurances, nothing concrete was done for their regularisation so far, he added.

He urged the administration to enhance the extent and ambit of the social security benefits under NHM Employees Contributory Welfare Fund to these employees.

Ex-gratia relief should also be enhanced and a scheme be introduced for those NHM employees who superannuate while rendering their services under the Mission, he said.

Similarly, Tarigami said, ASHAs working under NHM perform a range of tasks from community health planning to referral and accompaniment services for reproductive and child health. But unfortunately, they are not being paid any regular remunerations instead are being forced to work on meagre incentives, he said.

These paltry incentives have not even been enhanced or revised for the last more than a decade, he said.

Last year, the health department had assured them enhancement of Rs 1,000 incentive from financial year 2024-25, but that assurance has not been fulfilled, he added.

The government must take steps for regularisation and framing of transfer policy in respect of the NHM employees, besides releasing the enhanced Rs 1000 incentive to ASHAs.These poor ASHAs be brought under the minimum wages Act, Tarigami said.