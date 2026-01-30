CPI(M) leader Tarigami condemns attacks on Kashmiris in Uttarakhand, Himachal

Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday strongly condemned the harassment and attacks on Kashmiris in some states of the country, saying such incidents send a deeply disturbing message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Tarigami said the recent attack on a young Kashmiri shawl seller in Uttarakhand, coming close on the heels of harassment cases reported from Himachal Pradesh and earlier incidents in Uttarakhand and Haryana, points to a "troubling pattern" that cannot be ignored.

He said Kashmiris, particularly small traders and shawl sellers, travel across India only to earn an honest livelihood, "but repeated assaults and intimidation are causing fear, insecurity and deep disappointment among people back home".

Attacks on Kashmiris outside the valley not only threaten their safety, but also undermine the idea of unity and coexistence, he added.

The Kulgam MLA urged the Centre to immediately intervene and convey clear directions to all states to ensure the safety of Kashmiris and take strict action against elements involved in such attacks.

"The Government of India should take a serious note of these incidents to curb hate mongers and goons who are trying to spread fear and intolerance. Such harassment must stop and accountability should be fixed without delay to restore confidence and a sense of security among Kashmiris living and working outside the region," Tarigami said.