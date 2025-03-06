CPI(M) leader Tarigami wants J&K Assembly to raise united voice for restoration of statehood

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Thursday asked all legislators, irrespective of their party affiliations, to raise their voice for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and safeguards to ensure protection of land and jobs for the residents of the Union Territory .

The five-time MLA from Kulgam said this while speaking in the Assembly during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the lieutenant governor's address to the House.

Several MLAs, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma and People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, also spoke on different aspects related to the August 5, 2019 developments and overall public welfare in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which had conferred special rights on Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

"We have to get together to find solutions to different issues, including the restoration of statehood.... We need to raise a united voice for safeguards to protect our land and jobs for locals," Tarigami said.

Shedding light on the historical perspective under which Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India despite being a Muslim-majority state, he said the people of the region do not want any bailout but want to live with dignity and that dignity demands "restoration of our rights".

"I want our people to get some relief from the oppression which is going on against them," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said, adding that legislators are accountable to people and should work towards their interests.

Sharma reflected on the developments taking place across Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, such as construction of new highways and connecting the Kashmir valley to the rest of the country through the railway network.

He also talked about tapping Jammu and Kashmir's solar energy potential in the last few years, besides increasing the number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges.

The LoP criticised the ruling National Conference (NC) for advocating dialogue with Pakistan and said it is the domain of the Centre, which knows when to talk to the neighbouring country that is sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone said the government needs to honour the commitments made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, while NC MLA Javid Hussain Beigh said restoration of statehood will be a "healing touch" for the people of the Union Territory. PTI TAS RC