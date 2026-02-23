CPI(M) leader, two others booked for 'assaulting' two policemen in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) Two police officials were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a CPI(M) leader and two others during a temple festival procession at Vellarada here, officials said on Monday.

The injured have been identified as Abhijith K (33), a Sub Inspector at Vellarada police station, and Jaseem (32), a Civil Police Officer at the same station.

Vellarada police have registered a case against CPI(M) local secretary Pradeep and two others.

Police officials said the incident occurred around 9 pm on Sunday when a procession as part of the Choondikal temple festival reached Vellarada Junction.

According to police, the accused, including Pradeep, were dancing on the road when policemen approached them to clear the space to prevent traffic congestion.

Police said the accused then attacked the officers.

Upon noticing this, the Sub Inspector intervened but was also assaulted by the group.

The FIR stated that when the Sub Inspector and the Civil Police Officer reached the Anapra Community Health Centre for medical assistance, they were allegedly blocked, following which they were shifted to a government hospital in Parassala for treatment.

The case has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while discharging duty), 296(b) (verbal abuse), and 3(5) (criminal act committed by multiple persons).

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.