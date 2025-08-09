CPI(M) leader urges Church to recognise BJP’s anti-minority stance

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Veteran CPI(M) leader A K Balan on Saturday urged the Christian church and allied organisations to acknowledge the Central government’s "anti-minority attitude" in light of recent attacks on nuns and priests in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Addressing reporters here, Balan referred to the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh and attacks on clergy members in Odisha, saying the Catholic Church must understand the current situation in the country.

He criticised Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany for thanking Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the two arrested nuns were granted bail in Chhattisgarh.

Balan also recalled Pamplany’s earlier statement that Christians would support the BJP if the party raised the rubber support price to Rs 300.

"As attacks on nuns and priests continue elsewhere, the Thalassery Archbishop should realise the gravity of the situation by now," Balan claimed.

On the issue of alleged manipulation of voters’ lists, raised by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Balan accused the BJP of attempting to "skew voting rights in their favour." He further alleged that even in Muslim-majority areas, "the BJP secures majority votes through threats" that the "Gujarat riots would be repeated" if the ruling party is not supported.

When asked about the controversy surrounding CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan’s reported visit to an astrologer’s residence, Balan dismissed it, saying party leaders and workers maintain "constant contact with all sections of society". PTI MVG SSK