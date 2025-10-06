CPI(M) leaders appear before Kerala HC in contempt case over protest 'disrupting' traffic

Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leaders on Monday appeared before the Kerala High Court after being summoned in a contempt case related to a protest in Kannur that allegedly disrupted traffic on the National Highway.

CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan, M V Jayarajan, E P Jayarajan and K V Sumesh MLA were present before a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and S Muralee Krishna.

The court directed the leaders to submit their version of events in affidavits and posted the matter for further hearing after the documents are filed.

Speaking to reporters outside the High Court, M V Jayarajan said they would appear again if further summons were issued. "The court has asked us to give an affidavit. It was not a protest to block traffic. It was a protest against the Centre’s neglect towards the state," he said.

The contempt petition was filed by N Prakash of Maradu, Ernakulam, alleging that the leaders had organised a protest which disrupted vehicular movement on a National Highway stretch in February this year.

The petition also claimed that a tent was erected near the Kannur Head Post Office as part of the agitation.

The petitioner contended that such protests violated the judgments of the Supreme Court and the High Court. PTI TBA TBA KH