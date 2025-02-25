CPI(M) leaders booked for blockade protest at Kannur Head Post Office, disrupting traffic

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 25 (PTI) A case was registered against CPI(M) leaders for staging a blockade protest at the Head Post Office in Kannur city, disrupting traffic on the roads in front of it.

The party workers, protesting against the central government's alleged neglect of Kerala, raised slogans such as "Isn't Kerala part of India?" The protest took place a few weeks after the Kerala High Court ordered CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan and leaders of the CPI and the Congress to appear before it in connection with a road blockade case.

Taking serious note of Tuesday's protest, which resulted in a complete halt to road traffic in the area, the police registered a case, booking CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan as the first accused.

Other accused include leaders such as V Sivadasan MP, K V Sumesh MLA, N Chandran, and N Sukanya. Nearly 10,000 identifiable party activists have also been named in the case.

In light of a High Court order prohibiting road blockades, the police issued a warning notice to M V Jayarajan earlier in the day.

However, disregarding the notice, the protest was carried out with the participation of nearly 10,000 people. The blockade protest was inaugurated by CPI(M) Central Committee member E P Jayarajan.

The protest took place on Yogashala Road near the Kargil Martyrs' Memorial.

A pandal was erected, and chairs were arranged on the four-lane road to accommodate the protesters, forcing vehicles on either side to take alternative routes.

The protest, conducted in violation of the High Court order, has drawn criticism.

Justifying the roadblock caused by the protest, M V Jayarajan said that when thousands participate in a protest, roadblocks are inevitable.

"There are alternative routes for travel. There is no other Head Post Office. If the court orders the central government to provide assistance to Kerala this protest will not be necessary. The media have recorded everything to provoke the judges," he said.

M V Jayarajan also recalled that a similar statement in the past had led to his imprisonment after the media highlighted it.

"In this hot weather, I am ready to go to jail again. The police have issued a notice for obstructing the road, but I have simply folded it and put it back in my pocket," M V Jayarajan added.

In 2012, he was jailed for making an offensive speech against two judges who had banned roadside meetings the previous year. At the time, the Kerala High Court ruled that his controversial 'Shumbhan' remarks amounted to "belittling the judges as incompetent and ignorant of the law." Asked about the protest, LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan said he was not aware of the developments in Kannur, but emphasised that the law should not be violated.

He added that those who support the LDF government have a responsibility to abide by the law.