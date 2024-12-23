CPI(M) leader''s 'communal remarks' made with CM''s knowledge, alleges Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Monday alleged that senior CPI(M) leader A Vijayaraghavan's "communal remarks" linking the victory of Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with extremist forces were made with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Satheesan also accused the CPI(M) of moving towards a position that aligns with the Sangh Parivar's agenda of creating communal divisions in the state.

During a recent party event in Wayanad, Vijayaraghavan reportedly claimed that Rahul secured victory in the constituency twice with the support of communal forces and that extremist elements were present at Priyanka Gandhi's campaign rallies.

Hours after ruling CPI(M) leaders on Monday rallied behind the party's politburo member Vijayaraghavan over his remarks, Satheesan told reporters that their stance made it clear that, after the parliamentary elections, the Left party's agenda has changed, and "it has emerged with a majority communal appeasement that even shames the Sangh Parivar".

"CPI(M) is moving towards a position that aligns with the Sangh Parivar agenda of creating communal divisions in the state. To say that Priyanka Gandhi's victory in Wayanad was due to the support of extremists is an insult to the people of Wayanad," the LoP said.

He said the people voted for Rahul and Priyanka without any caste or religious differences.

"Attempting to create communalism in the name of that victory shows that the distance between CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar is not very far," Satheesan said.

Launching a scathing attack, the Congress leader further said that the "CPI(M)'s mask" has completely fallen off.

"CPI(M) and Pinarayi Vijayan are trying to appease the majority in order to please the RSS. Vijayaraghavan's statement was made with the knowledge of the Chief Minister, and CPI(M) leaders have come out in support of him. CPI(M) has never taken such a deplorable stance in Kerala's history. The party has been severely worn out," the LoP said.

Satheesan claimed that the reason behind all of this is that CPI(M) leaders are living in fear of the Sangh Parivar.

He alleged that for years, LDF candidates have received support from Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.

Satheesan said that CPI(M) has long collaborated with these groups, and having its leaders like Vijayan visit Jamaat-e-Islami's headquarters.

Prominent Marxist party leaders on Monday said that Vijayaraghavan didn't say anything wrong or against the party's policy and they would oppose minority communalism and majority communalism alike.

They also reiterated the charges raised by Vijayaraghavan against the Congress and accused the grand-old party of entering into an "unholy nexus" with communal outfits for electoral gains. PTI TGB TGB