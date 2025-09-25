CPI(M) leader’s ''headmaster'' jibe at Shafi Parambil sparks war of words

Palakkad (Kerala), Sep 25 (PTI) A war of words broke out between the CPI(M) and Congress on Thursday after CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary EN Suresh Babu allegedly referred to Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil as the "headmaster" of Rahul Mamkootathil MLA, who is facing a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and suspended from Congress.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day about Mamkootathil’s return to his constituency, Babu asked, "Who is the headmaster of Rahul Mamkootathil?" and alleged that it was Shafi Parambil who brought the MLA from Pathanamthitta to contest in Palakkad.

"I challenge Shafi Parambil. Will he openly declare that he does not approve of Mamkootathil’s acts and demand his resignation from the Assembly? He will not, because this is a joint business. It is said that more than Mamkootathil, he himself directly approaches people. I won’t reveal details now," the CPI(M) leader alleged.

"We are surprised by his conduct. If he sees any good-looking person, he asks them for a trip to Bangalore. The headmaster himself is doing this," he further alleged.

When reporters sought clarification on whether the "headmaster" remark was aimed at Parambil, Babu avoided a direct answer.

Reacting to the remarks, Parambil said he would not reply to such a remark but questioned whether such personal attacks were part of CPI(M)’s strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls.

"It was defamation; he doesn’t deserve a reply. But CPI(M) leaders should clarify whether this is their tactic for the 2026 election. Is this their politics? Is this their manifesto? Are these personal attacks meant only to divert focus as elections approach? Let CPI(M) leaders and the public evaluate it," he told reporters.

He alleged that the Left had repeatedly tried to malign him. "Recently, they tried to portray me as communal. That attempt failed. They are now coming up with new allegations. I am considering legal action against these remarks," Parambil said.

Later, Babu told reporters that he had not named Parambil and that the "headmaster" reference was interpreted by the media. "Two things are clear from this—media interpreted the remark as referring to Shafi, and Shafi himself claimed it was aimed at him, calling it a personal attack. Should I then say the name? I will reveal it at the right time," he said.

"If Shafi takes legal action, we will respond accordingly," the CPI(M) leader added.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said the remarks made against Congress MLA Shafi Parambil by a CPI(M) leader were defamatory and demanded strong action.

"The CPI(M) leader's statement against Parambil cannot even be called an allegation. It is defamatory. The CPI(M) leadership should remove him from the post. I hope Parambil files a complaint, and on that complaint, he should be arrested," Satheesan told reporters.

He said there cannot be one law for the CPI(M) and another for others. "This CPI(M) district secretary, due to such statements, helped us win Palakkad by a large margin. I had believed that being a CPI(M) district secretary was a significant position. But people holding such posts are making these kinds of remarks. Let us see what action will be taken against him,” he added.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali also criticised the CPI(M) leader’s remarks. "It is inappropriate to raise allegations without any basis. The situation has become such that anyone can say anything against anyone. It is unacceptable," he said. PTI TBA TBA ADB