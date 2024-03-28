CPI(M) leaders' memorial tombs defaced at Payyambalam beach in Kerala, sparks outrage

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 28 (PTI) The memorial tombs of four late CPI(M) leaders, including former Kerala Chief Minister E K Nayanar, at the famous Payyambalam beach here, were found defaced on Thursday morning, prompting strong condemnation from the ruling party.

Advertisment

In addition to Nayanar, the tombs of late CPI(M) state secretaries Chadayan Govindan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, as well as trade union leader O Bharathan, were found defaced, alleged party leaders.

The Kannur Town police said that top officials had already left for the beach upon learning about the incident.

Condemning the act, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary T V Rajesh said that it remains unclear who perpetrated the criminal act. However, he added that the tombs of leaders of other parties remained untouched.

Visiting the area with senior party leaders, he alleged that the act was done purposefully to disrupt peace, especially during the election period.

He urged the police to launch a probe to identify the culprits involved. PTI COR TGB KH