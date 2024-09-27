CPI(M) leads 'Sadbhavna' march in communally tense Shimla

Shimla, Sep 27 (PTI) A large number of Shimla residents carried out a peace march under the CPI(Marxist) banner to counter the tense atmosphere in the state since mass protests broke out over a disputed mosque in the nearby Sanjauli.

The 'Sadbhavna' march was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla to the Ridge via Lower Bazaar till. The marchers took a pledge of peace, harmony, and brotherhood near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Ridge.

Former MLA and CPI(M) leader Rakesh Singh appealed to the people to come forward to protect human values and brotherhood in the state.

"The people of the state have always protected Constitutional and democratic values. Secularism is mentioned in the preamble of the Constitution of the country where all religions have the right to equality," he said.

"The Constitution does not discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion, caste, region and race. But in the last few days, well-planned communal violence has tarnished the image of Himachal Pradesh in the country and abroad," he added.

Tourism industry, one of the biggest economic resources of the state, is under threat due to communal tension sponsored by some communal organisations, Singh said.

Former Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation and CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said communal tensions are being stoked in Shimla and across the state.

"For the last one month, efforts are being made to spoil the harmony and goodwill in several parts of the state, including Shimla city, and with this march, we want to propagate the message of communal harmony and brotherhood," Chauhan said.

He said communal strife is unheard of in Shimla and such incidents have increased animosity between communities.

"The way in which efforts are being made to hurt mutual brotherhood this time is not only fatal for a particular community but is also a matter of serious concern for the common urban and peace-loving people of the state," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, a Hindu-right group, is set to hold statewide protests on Saturday for the demolition of Sanjauli mosque and demand verification of the unidentified migrants. PTI COR BPL VN VN