CPI(M)-led LDF wins local body bypolls in 15 out of 30 wards in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led ruling LDF in Kerala on Tuesday won 15 wards out of the 30 wards to which bypolls were held while the opposition Congress-led UDF were victorious in 12 wards.

The remaining three wards were won by independent candidates, while the BJP-led NDA did not win anywhere, according to the figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The UDF claimed its seats increased from 10 to 12, while the LDF lost three.

The local body bypolls held for 30 wards spread across in 13 districts of the state.

Hailing the UDF wins, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan claimed that the results indicate a strong anti-incumbency sentiment among the people in the state.

Satheesan further claimed that the UDF has increased its seats in all the local body by-polls held in the state so far and these victories will strengthen it ahead of the upcoming local body elections later this year.

He also contended that the people will throw out the present Left government, "which is characterised by corruption and greed".