CPI(M)-led LF set to return empty-handed in West Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) In a repeat of 2019, the CPI(M)-led Left Front is unlikely to win any seat in West Bengal in this Lok Sabha polls this time too.

CPI(M)'s state general secretary and politburo member Mohammed Salim, who had earlier expressed confidence of breaking the jinx, failed to win from Murshidabad constituency.

The Left Front had also failed to win a single seat in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

With results pouring in, the CPI(M)-led Front did not even manage to come second in the 19 seats, the results of which have been declared so far, except in Murshidabad.

In the 23 seats where counting was still going on, the Front was not in the top two positions.

In Dum Dum, where the CPI(M) had fielded senior leader and former Lok Sabha MP Sujan Chakraborty, the party was trailing in the third position. PTI AMR MNB