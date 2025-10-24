CPI(M) local leader found hanging at party office in Kochi

Kochi, Oct 24 (PTI) A former local committee secretary of the CPI(M) was found dead at the party office in a town in Ernakulam district on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pankajakshan (65), a resident of Manakkunnam, Udayamperoor.

According to the FIR, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the reading room of the CPI(M) party office around 8 am.

The Udayamperoor police, which registered a case, suspect it to be a case of suicide by hanging.

A police officer said that Pankajakshan’s family informed them he had been depressed over financial issues recently.

The body was first discovered by a newspaper delivery boy, who alerted local party leaders, an official said.

Police said detailed statements from the relatives will be recorded to ascertain the exact reason behind the death.

CPI(M) district leaders also said that Pankajakshan had been facing financial difficulties and that they are in touch with his family and friends to gather more information.

Based on a complaint filed by his son, police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigation.

The body will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH