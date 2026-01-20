CPI(M) Long March: Protesters gherao Palghar collector's office, block Boisar road

Palghar, Jan 20 (PTI) Thousands of protesters, with demands including scrapping of Vadhvan port project in Maharashtra's Palghar district and restoration of MGNREGA, surrounded the collector's office here on Tuesday night after covering nearly 50 km on foot.

Leaders of the CPI(M), who have organised the "Long March", alleged that the administration refused to allow the protesters to camp inside the collector's office compound, hence they gheraoed the office and also blocked the Palghar-Boisar highway.

The march started from Charoti village in Dahanu taluka on Monday.

"We will hold a sit-in protest tonight. On Wednesday morning, our delegation will hold discussions with the district collector," senior CPI (M) leader Ashok Dhawale had told PTI earlier in the evening.

Protesters have been demanding vesting of all temple, 'inaam' and government lands in the name of actual tillers, restoration and strengthening of MGNREGA, cancellation of 'smart meter' scheme, repeal of the four Labour Codes, and scrapping of the proposed Vadhavan and Murbe ports.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national general secretary Vijoo Krishnan, CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole, Dhawle, and others joined the march.

Various other Left organisations are also participating in the protest.