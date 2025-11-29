CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela dies at 59

Kozhikode, Nov 29 (PTI) CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela, who represented the Koilandy constituency in the state assembly, passed away here on Saturday. She was 59.

Jameela had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for a cancer-related illness. She died around 8.45 pm, party leaders said.

Before being elected as an MLA in 2021, she served as president of the Kozhikode District Panchayat and had a long career in public service and party work.

Born in Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode, to T K Ali and T K Mariam, she was married to Abdul Rahman.

She is survived by a son and a daughter.

Her body will be taken to her residence, and the last rites will be held later, party leaders added. PTI TBA SSK