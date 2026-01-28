CPI(M) MLA moves breach of privilege notice against LoP Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) CPI (M) MLA V Joy on Wednesday said he has submitted a breach of privilege notice against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly over the Congress leader's allegedly disparaging remarks against Labour Minister V Sivankutty.

Joy said it was the first time in the history of the Kerala Assembly that such a notice has been filed against an opposition leader.

He alleged that Satheesan had acted contrary to established norms, making "distasteful and disparaging remarks" against Sivankutty and other Left ministers at a public event.

Alleging that the opposition leader was "stooping to new lows", Joy said he had requested the speaker to take appropriate action.

"He (Satheesan) is intolerant and arrogant and thinks he is above everyone," he told reporters.

During the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor for his address, Satheesan told the house that he was pained by recent remarks made by Sivankutty about Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Satheesan said he considered Sonia Gandhi as a mother figure and a beloved party leader, and that the minister's comments—including threats of arrest, raiding her residence, and accusing her of hiding gold from Sabarimala—were hurtful.

"I usually do not speak like that. But after the remarks by Sivankutty and other ministers, I told reporters outside the house that they should apologise. They did not," Satheesan said.

"I also requested the speaker to remove the comments against Sonia Gandhi from the Assembly records, but no action has been taken. It was only after that that I made comments against the minister," he added.

He added that he was willing to withdraw his remarks against Sivankutty if the minister retracts his statements against Sonia Gandhi.