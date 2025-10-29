CPI(M) MLA urges JK govt to shift back Kashmiri inmates lodged in jails outside UT

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) CPI(M) MLA from Kulgam M Y Tarigami on Wednesday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to facilitate the shifting back of Kashmiri prisoners lodged in jails outside the Union Territory.

Speaking during the Zero Hour proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, Tarigami said the detainees from J-K, including Democratic Freedom Party chief Shabir Shah, should be shifted to the jails inside the Union Territory.

"This is a basic human right which is universally accepted," he said.

The CPI(M) MLA said if there were not enough jails in J-K, "the inadequacy should be removed".

"The families (of these prisoners) are suffering. This demand should reach those who have the power to decide," he added.

Peoples Conference MLA from Handwara Sajad Lone also demanded that such prisoners be shifted to the jails with J-K.

"Shabir Shah's condition is so bad that he is not able to stand. If this assembly keeps its eyes shut to the plight of people from Jammu and Kashmir, then what is the use of this assembly," he said.

The MLA Handwara said he understands that the Home department does not come under the purview of this assembly "but, we can convey our concerns to the Home Ministry on the issue of prisoners". PTI SSB MIJ NB NB