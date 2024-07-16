CPI(M) moves Tripura HC over pre-rural poll 'violence'

Agartala, Jul 16 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Tuesday moved the High Court of Tripura, seeking an order to direct the state election commission to address its grievances over alleged violence during the nomination filing process for the August 8 rural polls in the state, a party leader said.

Addressing a press conference, CPI(M) leader and Left Front convener Narayan Kar said the party approached the high court after its delegation met the state election commissioner during the day and apprised him of "violence in the nomination filing process".

"We have been demanding steps to ensure free, fair three-tier panchayat elections. Our demands are an extension of the last date for nomination filing, allowing online submission of papers, opening of windows at district headquarters for filing papers for gram panchayats and panchayat samitis and security for those who intend to submit nominations.

"As our four demands were not met, the CPI(M) on Tuesday submitted a writ petition before the High Court of Tripura. Our petition has been accepted by the court and a division bench headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh will hear the plea on July 18," Kar said.

As per the rural poll schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers will be July 18.

"Today, we met the state election commissioner and briefed him about the violence preventing the candidates of opposition parties from filing nomination papers. He told us that the poll panel had already asked the DGP to provide security to those who want to submit their nomination papers," he said.

As the party had no alternative option, it sought the court's intervention to get its grievances addressed for a free, fair and peaceful rural election, he added. PTI PS BDC