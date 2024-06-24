CPI(M) MP and farmer leader Amra Ram takes tractor to Parliament

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Farmer leader and CPI(M) MP Amra Ram reached Parliament in a tractor on Monday on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session for members to take oath.

The Sikar MP was stopped close to the Parliament gate by police, who did not allow him to take the vehicle inside the complex. The MP then walked to the Parliament building.

"They did not allow farmers to come to Delhi. For 13 months, farmers were sitting at Delhi's borders, their tractors were not allowed in the city," Amra Ram told PTI.

"Today, a farmer and his tractor both reached Parliament," he said.

He was referring to the 2020-21 protest when farmers camped at Delhi's borders for over a year, protesting against the now-scrapped farm laws, after they were refused entry into the city.

Amra Ram, a farmer leader from the Shekhavati region of Rajasthan, has been a four-time MLA, and is the vice-president of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

He contested the Lok Sabha elections as an INDIA bloc candidate, defeating incumbent MP Sumedhanand Saraswati of the BJP. PTI AO AO SZM SZM