CPI(M) MP asks Jaishankar to take up baby Ariha's repatriation during German chancellor's visit

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) CPI(M) MP John Brittas has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to make an intervention to to secure the repatriation of baby Ariha Shah, an Indian citizen who has remained in foster care in Germany for over four and a half years.

Brittas highlighted that girl, now nearly five years old, continues to remain under the custody of German Child Services even after a German hospital concerned categorically ruled out any evidence of abuse and a court-appointed psychologist has recommended restoration of parental custody.

The lawmaker's letter to the external affairs minister comes ahead of the scheduled visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's two-day visit to India on January 12-13.

German authorities took custody of Ariha Shah on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, following allegations of physical abuse of the minor.

Brittas said the visit of the German chancellor presents a timely and meaningful opportunity for constructive engagement on issues of mutual concern, including the protection of the rights of minor children, respect for family unity, and adherence to international child rights conventions.

"This situation is profoundly unjust and violates Ariha's rights under international law. As a passport holding Indian citizen, she is entitled to kinship care and the preservation of her identity, language and religion, as stipulated by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which both Germany and India are signatories," he said.

"In her German placement, she is totally alienated from her heritage. Particularly outrageous is the fact that this Jain child is reportedly being fed a non-vegetarian diet, despite repeated requests by her family for a vegetarian diet," he said.

Drawing attention to the child’s emotional vulnerability, Brittas noted that the girl’s foster placement has been changed five times, depriving her of any stable caregiving environment.

"At present, the only consistent emotional support in her life consists of bi-monthly parental visits -- a fragile arrangement that now faces uncertainty due to the parents’ visa limitations in Germany. This matter has also been raised by several Members of Parliament, reflecting broad national concern over the humanitarian dimensions of the case," he said.

He emphasised that the forthcoming first official visit of the German leader to India presents a critical diplomatic opportunity to resolve the issue at the highest political level, and urged that the matter be taken up decisively during the bilateral engagement to ensure a humane and lawful outcome in the best interests of the child.