CPI(M) MP opposes ban on 25 books in J-K

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan on Thursday demanded that the ban imposed on 25 books in Jammu and Kashmir should be lifted, and asked democratic forces to oppose it.

Terming the ban "very painful", the CPI(M) MP told PTI, "India is a democratic and secular country, The ban should be opposed by democratic forces".

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday declared the publication of 25 books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, as forfeited for "promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism".

The books include "Al Jihadul fil Islam" by Islamic scholar and founder of Jamaat-e-Islami, Moulana Moudadi, "Independent Kashmir" by Australian author Christopher Snedden, "In Search of a Future (The Story of Kasimir)" by David Devadas, "Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War)" by Victoria Schofield, "The Kashmir Dispute (1947-2012)" by Noorani, and "Azadi" by Roy.