CPI(M) MP writes to Jaishankar over abduction of 5 Indians in Mali

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the abduction of five Tamil Nadu workers by armed groups in Mali in West Africa, and urged the Centre to take diplomatic action.

Brittas said the abducted individuals reportedly worked on an infrastructure project of an Indian company.

"As per reports, five Indian workers from Tamil Nadu have been kidnapped by unidentified armed groups near Kobri in western Mali, an area increasingly affected by extremist violence. This incident follows a similar tragedy in the Republic of Niger earlier this year, where two Indian nationals working in the same company reportedly lost their lives and another was kidnapped in a terrorist attack," Brittas said in the letter.

He said the situation in Mali remains volatile and unpredictable, necessitating urgent diplomatic intervention at the highest level to secure the release of abducted citizens.

"I earnestly request that the Government of India take up the issue with utmost priority …," he said.

On Sunday, the Indian Mission in Mali said that five Indian nationals had been abducted last week.

The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said.

It said it has been "working closely with the authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible."