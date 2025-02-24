CPI(M) must be made stronger to safeguard interest of Bengal people: Salim

Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday said that to safeguard the interest of the people of West Bengal, the party has to be made stronger while ensuring greater unity of the Leftist forces in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said that the party will come up with alternative solutions on issues like public housing, joblessness, education and healthcare in the state.

"For safeguarding the future of Bengal, CPI(M) has to be made stronger and ensure greater unity of the Leftist forces," he said addressing a press conference at Dankuni, where the party's four-day state conference is being held.

Salim, also a member of the party's politburo, said that all the anti-Trinamool Congress and anti-BJP forces have to be brought together to concertedly fight them.

Alleging that the TMC and BJP were trying to divide the people of West Bengal on religious lines, Salim said "The CPI(M) will be on the streets to take on such attempts." Elaborating on the discussions held over the last three days at the party's state conference, he said that deliberations were held on present-day challenges in the state's politics, people's problems, jobs and education. Salim said that the party needs new members to make the organisation stronger and focus its attention on mass movements.

Claiming that the TMC and BJP were indulging in "complimentary communalism", the CPI(M) leader said that efforts would be made to draw the attention of people to it.

Condemning the death of a woman in an accident while trying to escape from eve-teasers chasing her in another vehicle in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, Salim termed it as an example of failure of law and order in the state.

"This incident shows lack of women's safety and security in the state," he said.

He said that doctors have come together after the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident.

"Healthcare system has collapsed in the state and the R G Kar incident has shown that," Salim said.

The CPI(M) state secretary claimed that an analysis of the number of people going to government hospitals and private healthcare facilities will show the failure of state-run healthcare in Bengal.

A public meeting will be held at Dankuni on Tuesday, the concluding day of the state conference, a CPI(M) official said. PTI AMR NN