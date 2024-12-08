CPI(M) offices can be demolished overnight, warns Kerala Congress chief

Kannur, Dec 8 (PTI) A day after a Congress office was allegedly vandalised in this Kerala district, the party's state chief K Sudhakaran on Sunday warned that CPI(M) offices could be demolished overnight.

Addressing party workers at the inauguration of a new Congress office in Venduttayi, which had allegedly been vandalised by unidentified people on Saturday, Sudhakaran claimed it would only take 10 Congress workers to "bring down" CPI(M) offices in a single night.

"We do not promote violence but, if you say it is required, we will retaliate in the same way," he said.

"Ten Congress workers will be sent at night and they are enough to demolish CPI(M) offices," Sudhakaran told the party workers.

Late on Saturday, a new Congress booth committee office at Venduttayi, near Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's hometown of Pinarayi, was allegedly vandalised.

The Congress has accused the CPI(M) of orchestrating the vandalism.

Sudhakaran also took a dig at Vijayan and urged him to uphold the dignity expected of a leader.

"Do you (Vijayan) think we cannot dismantle your offices? If the CPI(M) wants to test us, let them see what will happen. I will show you that our boys are ready," he added. PTI ARM SZM SZM