CPI(M), other parties criticise 'rushed' SIR in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) Political parties in the state, except the BJP, raised concerns over the SIR of the electoral roll, claiming it was being conducted hurriedly, during a meeting convened by the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar on Saturday.

The ruling CPI(M) strongly criticised the ongoing revision process, alleging that it was being "carried out without addressing people’s concerns." CPI(M) leader M Vijayakumar, who represented the party at the meeting, said that one Booth Level Officer (BLO) had died by suicide and five others had collapsed during the ongoing revision work.

"It is sad that a procedure that can be completed patiently and properly is being conducted in such a rushed manner," he said.

He pointed out that the legality of conducting the Special Intensive Revision is currently before the Supreme Court.

"Even in this situation, no relaxation has been given. It is being imposed without humane consideration, which we cannot accept," he said.

He added that the party condemns the commission’s attitude and expressed concern that difficulties of the public were being ignored.

Muhammad Shah, representing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also raised objections to the pace at which the revision is being carried out.

According to him, the Election Commission has directed that filled enumeration forms be returned by November 23, with digital processing scheduled for November 24 and 25.

"Why create panic when there is time until December 4? If a deadline is already set, no one has the authority to advance it," he said.

He added that while the Election Commission of India is an independent constitutional body, it cannot take decisions that cause distress for the public.

He alleged that instead of extending the time period, the schedule had now been shortened.

"We suspect the new dates are linked to the Supreme Court hearing on November 26. There may be pressure to show that 80 per cent of households have returned the forms by November 25," he said.

He added that some BLOs were instructed to upload as many enumeration details as possible quickly.

"You are playing with the citizenship of people. Many may not have been part of the 2002 SIR data. This must not be rushed," he said.

He also claimed that 1.19 lakh people could not be traced during the revision.

"This does not mean these people should be excluded. When someone in a family is told they are not a citizen, people will understand the seriousness," he added.

BJP leader J R Padmakumar, who represented the party at the meeting, alleged that the UDF and LDF were involving government employees’ trade unions to "sabotage the process" in Kerala.

"It is not appropriate in a democracy to turn people against the Election Commission. This could lead to a dangerous situation," he said.