CPI(M) party congress: Electing new gen secy, strengthening party, base among top agenda

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Besides electing a new General Secretary, strengthening the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], increasing its mass base and political influence are set to be in focus at its 24th party congress scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu's Madurai from Wednesday.

Reviving electoral strength in West Bengal and Tripura and retaining Kerala in upcoming assembly polls remain at the centre of the efforts for the revival of the Left party, which witnessed a decline in its electoral performance over the last decade and a half.

The draft political resolution, which would be discussed, reviewed and adopted at the conference being held from April 2-6, has stressed the urgent necessity to expand the strength of the CPI(M), observing that the Lok Sabha results showed that the party's mass base and influence have not grown.

In an interview to PTI in March, CPI(M) Politburo coordinator Prakash Karat pointed out that the party losing ground in West Bengal was a major reason behind its declining electoral strength.

The CPI(M), which fielded 52 candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, won four seats — Madurai and Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, Alathur in Kerala and Sikar in Rajasthan.

The Left front lost West Bengal to the Trinamool Congress in 2011 and Tripura to BJP in 2018, and in 2014, the CPI(M)'s strength in Lok Sabha came down to nine. In 2019, only three CPI(M) MPs were elected to the Lower House.

In 2004, at its peak, the CPI(M) sent 43 MPs to the Lok Sabha, getting around 5.4 per cent vote share.

Facing challenge from INDIA bloc partner Congress in Kerala and Trinamool Congress, another key constituent of the formation, in West Bengal, the nuances of the CP(M)'s cooperation with the parties opposed to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also be discussed. The draft political resolution says the party will cooperate with INDIA bloc parties in Parliament and on agreed issues outside Parliament.

It also says the CPI(M) will cooperate with regional parties that oppose the BJP, and where such regional parties head state governments, the party will support any policy which benefits the people.

The draft resolution also notes a rise in "neo-fascist characteristics" under the BJP rule, and says the "push to impose a reactionary Hindutva agenda and the authoritarian drive to suppress the opposition and democracy displays neo-fascist characteristics." A note circulated by the party subsequently clarified that it does not consider the Narendra Modi government or the Indian state as "neo-fascist," even as there are manifestations of "neo-fascist characteristics".

Karat, in a recent interview to PTI, had said the note was issued to explain what the party means by the term neo-fascism for the benefit of party members discussing the resolution.

Being held on the Tamukkam grounds in Madurai, the conference will also have an exhibition on anti-fascism, diversity and the history of the communist movement in the country.

On April 3, a special seminar on State Rights will be the highlight, which will be addressed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda, along with Prakash Karat.

With an age limit of 75 years being decided for the Central Committee members, changes are also expected in the composition of the Left party's top decision-making bodies.

Apart from deliberations on the party's stance on various issues and charting the future course, the outgoing Central Committee will recommend a panel of names for the election of new members.

Delegates can raise objections with regard to any name in the panel proposed and propose any new name or names with prior approval of the member.

The Central Committee would also elect from among its members a Politburo, including the General Secretary. The number of members in the Politburo is also decided by the Central Committee.

The post of General Secretary fell vacant after the demise of Sitaram Yechury last year, after which Karat took charge as an interim coordinator.

There are currently 16 members in the CPI(M) Politburo and 83 in the Central Committee.

According to the CPI(M) constitution, the All-India Party Congress is the Party's supreme organ and is convened by the Central Committee ordinarily once every three years. PTI AO AMJ AMJ AMJ