CPI(M) pledges full support to Naveen Babu's family

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan visited the family of ADM Naveen Babu on Sunday, whose recent suicide has caused a political storm in Kerala, and offered the party's full support in taking the necessary legal actions against those responsible for his death.

Advertisment

Babu's death had prompted the party to remove P P Divya, a CPI(M) woman leader who had hinted at corruption allegations against him at his send-off function, from her position as president of the Kannur district panchayat.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the family at their Malayalappuzha residence, Govindan said they had demanded legal protection and punishment for those responsible for Babu's death.

His visit came amid reports of divisions within the party’s Kannur and Pathanamthitta district committees over the action to be taken against Divya, who has faced criticism from various quarters over her alleged remarks at the send-off function, which are believed to have driven Babu to take the extreme step.

Advertisment

The CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee has demanded strong action against those responsible for Babu's death.

Rejecting these reports, Govindan said the party, in every sense, stands firmly with Naveen Babu's family.

"Whether it's the party in Kannur, Pathanamthitta, or Kerala as a whole, the party's stance is the same," the CPI(M) state secretary said.

Advertisment

Explaining the steps taken by the CPI(M) in response to public protests, he said the party removed Divya from her position as president of the Kannur district panchayat without delay.

He added that the party's Kannur district secretary, M V Jayarajan, had accompanied Babu's body from Kannur.

"From the very beginning, the party has stood by the family. Unnecessary rumours should not be created," Govindan said.

Advertisment

"As the state secretary of the CPI(M), I am stating that the party is with the family. We will fully support whatever actions are necessary for the investigation," he said.

Attending his send-off function uninvited last Monday, Divya criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden approval.

The official's death came to light when his wife, a tehsildar, and their children went to Chengannur railway station on Tuesday morning to receive Babu, who was supposed to take charge as ADM of Pathanamthitta later that day.

Advertisment

When he was not found on the train, the family tried to reach him on his mobile phone, but it went unanswered. They subsequently contacted his colleagues in Kannur, and during their search, Babu was found hanging in his quarters. PTI TGB TGB ROH