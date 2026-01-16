CPI(M) pledges to build pan-India resistance against Centre's 'anti-people' policies

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Central Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday pledged to mobilise people in resistance against the BJP-led union government's "anti-agricultural worker, anti-farmer, anti-worker, anti-people" laws and policies till they are all repealed, the party said on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) said the members took the pledge following a three-day meeting held at Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPI(M) leaders pledged to "stand with the mass of the people, on 16 January 2026, and resolve to work united to resist all the anti-agricultural worker, anti-farmer, anti-worker, anti-people laws and policies of the BJP-led NDA government till all these are repealed".

"We pledge to work for the unity of the people and ensure that pro-people laws and policies are made, which ensure basic rights and decent lives for the people. We take the pledge to build consistent united pan-India struggles till victory," it said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmers' organisations that led the 2020-21 farmers' protests against the three farm laws, said, in a statement, that large-scale participation and mobilisation of farmers, agricultural workers, rural workers and working people were witnessed across the country.

The SKM said that pledge-taking programmes, protest actions, meetings and demonstrations were successfully held in several states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tripura and West Bengal, with enthusiastic participation at the village and district levels.

"On this occasion, farmers and working people collectively took the New Year's Pledge to continue united struggles against the anti-farmer, anti-worker and pro-corporate policies of the BJP-led NDA government," the SKM said.

"The programmes strongly opposed the Seeds Bill 2025, Electricity Bill 2025, VB-GRAMG Act 2025, and the four Labour Codes, which threaten livelihoods, food security, employment guarantee and workers' rights, as well as hollow out the principles of federalism," it said.

"The All India Resistance Day marks an important step in strengthening a consistent, united, pan-India movement to force the repeal of these laws and to secure MSP with guaranteed procurement, employment security, social justice and federal rights," the SKM said.

The SKM said it will continue to intensify struggles along central trade unions, agricultural workers' unions and the democratic sections of the country in the coming period with confidence and hope, to "push back the atrocious policies of the Modi government".

The SKM had given the call to observe All India Resistance Day against the policies of the union government, including the VB-G RAM G Act that is set to replace MGNREGS, Seeds Bill, Electricity Bill, Labour Codes and demanding enactment of laws for MSP at C2+50 per cent (Swaminathan Commission formula) with guaranteed procurement for all crops and for comprehensive loan waiver to end peasant suicides and rural to urban distress migration.

The C2+50 per cent formula recommended by the National Commission of Farmers, chaired by M S Swaminathan, includes imputed rental value of owned land, and interest on fixed capital, along with costs incurred by the farmer and the value of the family labour, and adds 50 per cent of the achieved value to determine the MSP.