CPI(M) politburo member''s remarks on Rahul, Priyanka''s poll victories spark row

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI) CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan's recent controversial remarks regarding the Lok Sabha victories of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad constituency have drawn sharp criticism from Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders on Sunday.

Congress leaders accused the senior CPI(M) leader of making the comments to "please" the Sangh Parivar, while their United Democratic Front (UDF) ally, the IUML, alleged that he was attempting to provoke majority communalism in society.

During a party event in Wayanad on Saturday, Vijayaraghavan reportedly claimed that Rahul Gandhi secured victory in the high-range segment twice with the support of communal forces and that extremist elements were present at Priyanka Gandhi's campaign rallies.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal strongly criticised Vijayaraghavan, accusing him of using "communal" language that even the Sangh Parivar might hesitate to employ against Rahul Gandhi. Venugopal also questioned whether the CPI(M) shared the same opinion.

"How can someone holding the position of a Politburo member of the CPI(M) speak in such a communal manner?" Venugopal asked.

"This is part of a deal to please the BJP. This is not just a CPI(M) statement it is a BJP quotation aimed at crucifying Rahul Gandhi," he alleged.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan echoed similar sentiments, charging the CPI(M) with pushing the same communal agenda propagated by the Sangh Parivar.

"Post-Parliamentary elections, the CPI(M) is engaged in majority appeasement. This is an effort to gain favour with the Sangh Parivar and escape scrutiny from central agencies," Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

He further alleged that only Vijayaraghavan would claim Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by over four lakh votes with the support of "terrorists".

Harshly criticising Vijayaraghavan, KPCC Chief K. Sudhakaran said his remarks reflected the Sangh Parivar's "agenda" and exhibited "anti-Muslim sentiments".

He accused the ruling CPI(M) of "surrendering to extreme communalism and providing support to the RSS in the state".

"This is why communal remarks threatening the religious harmony and unity of society are repeatedly coming from CPI(M) leaders," Sudhakaran alleged.

The KPCC further stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with the support of "secular and democratic voters", not "minority communal votes".

IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and K M Shaji also condemned Vijayaraghavan's statements, describing them as "cruel" and "baseless".

"Claiming that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's victories were due to minority communalism is an attempt to stoke majority communalism," Kunhalikutty said, adding, "This mirrors the BJP's political tactics across India. The CPI(M) is experimenting with the same approach in Kerala." PTI LGK SSK SSK