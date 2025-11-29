CPI(M) 'protects thieves, criminals': LoP Satheesan

Kannur(Kerala), Nov 29 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday accused the ruling CPI(M) of being a party that "protects thieves and criminals" and said its "double face" would be brought before the voters in the coming elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Satheesan said that two former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) presidents, who are also CPI(M) leaders, were currently in jail for allegedly "stealing" the gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala, but the Left party has not taken any action against them.

"A CPI(M) candidate in the coming local body polls was recently sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a court for hurling a bomb at a police jeep, but no action was taken against him by the party," he said.

Satheesan said that CPI(M) stand on these issues indicates that "it is a party which protects thieves and criminals".

"The CPI(M) supports and encourages thieves and criminals. That is the unfortunate truth," the Congress leader claimed.

He further said that the issue of Rahul Mamkootathil was being raked up now to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold loss matter in view of the coming elections.

DYFI national president A A Rahim, on the other hand, said that there was a "crime syndicate" within the Congress in Kerala and it was controlling how it should function.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is the youth wing of the CPI(M).

"Even top leaders of the party are afraid of this crime syndicate," he contended.

Rahim claimed that it was the fear of the crime syndicate which made the top Congress leaders protect Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil even after he was suspended.

He also alleged that the crime syndicate has links with the BJP. PTI HMP ROH