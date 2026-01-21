CPI(M) questions Satheesan on Jamaat-e-Islami's support for Islamic Republic

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 21 (PTI) Amid allegations of links between the Congress-led UDF and a political party floated by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in Kerala, a leader of the Islamist outfit has said that true believers cannot reject the Islamic Republic.

When asked about a recent Facebook post by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind leader Shaikh Muhammed Karakunnu supporting an Islamic Republic, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticised Congress leader V D Satheesan, who had claimed that the Islamist outfit had abandoned the idea of a theocratic state, and asked him to clarify his stand on the issue.

"They are the ones who argue for an Islamic world, not just a nation. One of their representatives has clearly stated that their aim is an Islamic Republic. Now Satheesan should state his position," Govindan told reporters here.

"The colour of a crow is black. Is there any need to check whether that is correct? Everyone knows that the colour of a crow is black," he said, referring to Jamaat-e-Islami's political ideology.

When asked about a minister and an MLA from the CPI(M) attending programmes organised by a Jamaat-e-Islami-backed outfit in their constituencies, Govindan said they were not aware that the events were organised by such an organisation.

Karakkunnu's Facebook post came amid CPI(M)'s intensified criticism of the Congress and its key ally, the Muslim League, over their reported support for the candidates of the Welfare Party, a political outfit of Jamaat-e-Islami.

He is the chairman of Baithuzzakath Kerala, a zakat institution in the state.

In his Facebook post titled "Will true believers reject the Islamic Republic?", Karakkunnu said the Prophet was the founder of the Islamic Republic and that its capital was Madinah.

"It was established without the shedding of a single drop of blood. The people of that land welcomed their leader and accepted him as their ruler. They even named their land after him, Madinat-un-Nabi," he wrote.

Karakkunnu claimed that it was an ideal, humane, pluralistic state.

"Muslims constituted only 15 per cent of the population there. During the rule of Umar al-Farooq, the leader of that unparalleled republic in history, the Muslim population was less than four per cent.

"Those who criticise the Islamic Republic are humbly requested to study it. No true believer who has even a little love for the Prophet can reject it," he added. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK KH