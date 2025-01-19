CPI(M) rejects charges of woman councillor's abduction

Kochi, Jan 19 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday rejected the allegations of abduction levelled by its party councillor ahead of a no-confidence motion moved in the Koothattukulam Municipality here and said no physical assault took place.

A day after the dramatic incidents outside the Municipality complex, the Marxist Party even came out with an explanation that the woman councillor Kala Raju and his children had been abducted by the Congress leaders and workers some days ago.

Dramatic scenes unfolded outside the LDF-ruled Municipality on Saturday ahead of the motion moved by the opposition UDF, as Raju, a CPI(M) woman councillor, was allegedly abducted in broad daylight upon her arrival to vote in the motion.

As the issue triggered a huge political controversy, P B Ratheesh, the area secretary of the CPI(M) in Koothattukulam, on Sunday rejected the allegations and claimed that she didn't suffer any physical assault by the party workers and leaders.

He said Raju had been elected as the councillor after contesting as a CPI(M) nominee during the civic body elections held in 2020.

The leader said he didn't understand why news came out now that such a person was abducted by Marxist party workers.

Ratheesh further said that the LDF had already decided not to take part in the no-confidence motion discussion at the Municipality and its 13 members kept away from it as part of that.

"Raju also came there as part of our decision. Several persons including our chairperson Vijaya Sivan suffered injuries during a scuffle there and we soon shifted everyone to the hospital," he said, recounting Saturday's dramatic developments outside the Municipality.

He said Raju also complained of uneasiness at that time and a doctor was brought to examine her and the visuals of treatment being administered to her were with them.

"She didn't suffer any physical assault. We interacted in a very warm and friendly manner before leaving," the CPI (M) leader said, adding that he didn't know what happened after that.

He also accused the leaders of the Congress and the party-led UDF of creating misunderstanding about them among Raju's children, who came out against the CPI(M) over the incident.

When sought his reaction over the raging row, CPI(M) district secretary C N Mohanan alleged that it was the Congress and not the CPI(M) who had kidnapped Raju.

It should be investigated where she had been three-four days ago.

"It is a fact that she had been abducted three-four days ago...But it was done by the Congress. On Saturday, we just took her to the party office...We also later dropped her at her house," he claimed.

Why should the CPI(M) abduct its own party councillor, the leader asked.

However, Raju on Sunday vehemently rejected the claims of the ruling party and reiterated her charges that she was dragged to the car by the fellow councillors of the CPI(M) and her dress was torn by them.

The councillor also raised allegations against the police, saying that though they were present in large numbers there, they didn't intervene to protect her.

Meanwhile, the Congress, on Sunday, intensified its attack against the CPI(M) and the police over the unprecedented incidents that happened outside the Koothattukulam Municipality, saying they enacted a joint plan there.

DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said the grand old party would extend her political and legal support on the issue.

Meanwhile, Koothattukulam Police said four cases were registered in connection with the incident and over 95 people were booked so far.

UDF MLA Anoop Jacob was also named as an accused in one of the cases registered in connection with the police station siege held on Saturday over the alleged abduction incident, they said.

After the councillor's children had lodged a complaint with the police, Raju was found at her home and subsequently taken for a medical examination on Saturday.

Raju later told reporters that she was attacked, her clothes torn, and forcibly pushed into a vehicle before being whisked away to the Koothattukulam area committee office.

CPI(M) district leaders were booked by the police on Saturday over the alleged abduction and assault incident.

The Koothattukulam municipality is governed by the LDF, which has 13 members, while the opposition UDF has 11 members. There is also one independent member in the 25-member council. PTI LGK KH