CPI(M) remembers Ehsan Jafri, others killed in Gulbarg Society massacre during Gujarat riots

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Saturday remembered former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed at the Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) also remembered the legacy of Ehsan’s wife, Zakia Jafri, one of the prominent voices among the survivors of the 2002 riots, who passed away at the age of 86 last February.

"Today we remember former MP Ehsan Jafri and 68 others who were brutally murdered in the Gulberg Society massacre, one of the darkest episodes of the 2002 Gujarat riots," the CPI(M) said in a post on X.

"Jafri's horrific killing remains etched in our conscience as a searing indictment of the Sangh Parivar's hate-driven politics and its utter contempt for human life," it said.

"We also honour the legacy of his wife, Zakia Jafri, a survivor of the carnage and a tireless seeker of justice for over two decades. Her long legal struggle in the face of immense hurdles made her a powerful symbol of resilience and courage," the Left party said.

"Their memory reminds us of the catastrophic cost of communal hatred and calls on all those who believe in democracy, pluralism and human dignity to stand firm against the politics of division," it added.

Ehsan Jafri, a former Congress MP, was among those killed when a mob attacked the Muslim-dominated Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002.

Jafri was lynched in the violence at the housing complex where many people had taken shelter.

His wife, Zakia, who survived the massacre, went on to wage a prolonged legal battle seeking justice and was one of the prominent voices among the victims of the 2002 riots. PTI AO ARI