CPI(M) says Brus resettled in Tripura should have been granted land for agriculture

Agartala, Aug 9 (PTI) Tripura's leader of opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday criticised the process in which Bru people displaced from Mizoram were given settlement in the state, without land rights for agriculture.

Over 8,000 Bru families were given permanent settlement in different parts of Tripura after a quadripartite agreement was signed in New Delhi in January 2020.

Addressing a programme in Agartala to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Chaudhury said the CPI(M) appreciates the agreement for the settlement of the Bru people in Tripura, but the settlement was granted without land rights.

"Only a plot of land has been given to each family for setting up their house. We know that the indigenous people can't sustain themselves without land meant for agriculture. It will have an adverse impact in the long run," he said.

Recalling clashes between two ethnic tribes at Damcherra over land two years back, Chaudhury claimed the majority 'Reang' or Bru people have already "destroyed" the battle nut plantations done by the minority 'Charai' -- a sub-tribe of the Halam community.

"Such a clash may take place in Gandacherra and Ambassa in Dhalai district, and Santirbazar in South Tripura district. The government should have given land to the Bru people, from the state's 60 per cent reserved forest area," he said.

Noting the success of 'Jana Shiksha Abhiyan' launched by CPI(M)'s tribal wing Gana Mukti Parisad (GMP), Chaudhury said veteran leaders like Dasarath Dev and Hemant Debbarma fought for the education of tribals of the state since 1945.

"It was the result of a successful movement of the CPI(M) that then PM Indira Gandhi granted Sixth Schedule status to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)," he said. PTI PS SOM