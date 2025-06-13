CPI(M) says 'deeply saddened' by Ahmedabad crash, demands thorough probe

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday expressed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, and said the government must initiate a thorough inquiry into the tragic incident.

"The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, which resulted in the death of 265 people," CPI(M) said in a statement.

"It expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of all the passengers, crew members, medical students, and doctors who lost their lives in the accident," it said.

The Left party also demanded a thorough probe into the crash.

"The Government of India must initiate a thorough inquiry into the crash and ensure that adequate safety measures are implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future," the CPI(M) said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed onto a medical college complex in Ahmedabad on Thursday and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff.

Only one of the passengers survived the crash, which killed 265 people. PTI AO ARI