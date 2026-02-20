CPI(M) says seat adjustments with allies for West Bengal polls 90 pc complete

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Seat adjustments within the opposition Left Front, and associate parties for the West Bengal elections were 90 per cent complete, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference following a two-day state committee meeting of the party, Salim said the CPI(M)'s candidate list will be finalised by the end of this month.

"Seat adjustments within the front and with associates have been finalised in most districts," he said, adding that the rest will also be decided soon.

"We are working together to contest all 294 seats to provide a viable alternative," he said.

The elections are expected to be held in March-April, with the term of the present assembly expiring in May.

The CPI(M)-led Front could not win a single seat in the 2021 assembly elections, while ISF, with which it had a seat adjustment, managed to bag one seat.

Salim claimed that religion is being used to create a binary in the state politics by the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP.

"We have moved forward towards breaking the binary," he claimed.

The former MP said the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls will address regional and assembly constituency-wise concerns and aspirations.

Maintaining that people of the state are concerned about attempts to create divisions on religious lines, he said they are talking about job creation, education, and corruption.

Salim claimed that the CPI(M) is the only party in the state to have homegrown organic leadership.

"No other party in the country can claim this, let alone in Bengal," he said. PTI AMR SOM