CPI(M) seeks apology from Cong MLA after Vigilance court rejects his plea to probe CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday demanded an apology from Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan after a Special Vigilance court here rejected his petition seeking a probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter in the monthly pay-off case.

Advertisment

In a statement, the left party said Kuzhalnadan was turning out to be a vexatious litigator and had approached the court without a shred of evidence.

"This is not the first time the chief minister and his family are being dragged into unnecessary controversies, cases and fake news. Now that the court has settled the matter, those who have raised the allegation must explain themselves before the society and apologise," the CPI(M) state secretariat said.

The Left party also claimed that Kuzhalnadan was trying to divert attention from the investigation against him in connection with the land deals and other matters.

Advertisment

"Now that the court has rejected the petition seeking a probe against the CM and his daughter, the conspiracy hatched by the opposition, the right-leaning media with the help of the central government has been exposed before the public," it said.

A Vigilance court here today dismissed the petition filed by Kuzhalnadan seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged financial transactions between a private mining company and the now-defunct IT company of T Veena, daughter of Vijayan.

Kuzhalnadan had initially approached the Vigilance Court here, saying the Vigilance Department refused to probe the financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) and Veena's company Exalogic.

Later, he changed his stance and sought a court-monitored probe into the alleged financial transactions.

The court rejected the plea after a detailed hearing on the documents submitted by the Congress legislator. PTI RRT RRT ROH