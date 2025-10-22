CPI(M) seeks Tripura minister's resignation, action in seizure of banned cough syrups

Agartala, Oct 22 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura will begin an eight-day agitation on October 24 over a host of demands, including the resignation of Fisheries Minister Sudhanghsu Das for allegedly "confessing" to taking a bribe, and action in the seizure of banned cough syrup from a goods train.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged that corruption and lawlessness have become a daily affair in the state.

"The minister (Das) has publicly admitted to taking a bribe from contractors in an interview with a news website. The video went viral on social media recently. There is no need for investigation after such a confession. We want the minister to be ousted from the cabinet," he said.

Chaudhury said the CPI(M) wants all the accused in the seizure of over 90,000 banned cough syrup bottles from two wagons of a goods train at Jirania on October 16 to be arrested immediately.

"Make public the name of the agency that had booked the wagons for bringing the banned cough syrup. It is unfortunate that the police have not made any arrests in the case so far. We want law enforcement agencies to arrest all the people who are directly and indirectly involved in the case," he said.

Expressing concern over the rape and murder of a 14-month-old girl in North Tripura's Padmabil, Chaudhury demanded financial assistance from the government.

"The CPI(M) will organise a sit-in demonstration in Agartala and all the district and sub-divisional headquarters. If the government fails to pay heed to our demand, the party will intensify the agitation," he said. PTI PS SOM